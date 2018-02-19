Sonam Kapoor Paid Homage To Neerja Bhanot: 'Her Bravery Continues To Inspire Me'

Late Neerja Bhanot, who will be forever remembered as a selfless example of courage deeply, inspires all of us and especially actress Sonam Kapoor. The Aisha actress, who played Neera Bhanot in 2016's biopic Neerja paid her homage to the brave soul on the occasion of her film completing two years. "Even today, the heroism and bravery of Neerja Bhanot continues to move me. It was an honour to play her and pay homage to her indelible memory. #2YearsOfNeerja," Sonam wrote in her tweet. Neerja Bhanot was an Indian flight attendant, who died saving the lives of 360 passengers when Pan Am Flight 73 was hijacked in Karachi.
Highlights
- "Heroism and bravery of Neerja continues to move me," said Sonam
- 2016's biopic Neerja, completes two years today
- Sonam will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted:
Sonam had earned critical appreciation and a National Film Award - Special Mention - for her portrayal as Neerja Bhanot, the biopic.
Singer Shekhar Ravjiani, who made his acting debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Neerja, also thanked director Ram Madhvani for making him a part of his vision. "Congratulations Ram! It is we who should be grateful to you for making us part of your vision and this labour of love. Acting in Neerja will always be one of the most beautiful and memorable experiences of my life. #TwoYearsOfNeerja
Comments
Sonam Kapoor's PadMan was released on February 16.