Sonam Kapoor On Working With Dad Anil Kapoor: 'Feels Like Home'

For Sonam Kapoor, working with father Anil Kapoor on the sets of their forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, 'feels like home'. The PadMan actress shared a picture from the sets of the film on her Instagram and wrote: "Even work feels like home with Dad & this amazing team! Here's a glimpse from the sets of #ShellyChopraDhar's directorial debut - #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga!" The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film stars Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Sharing their excitement about the film, Anil Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla, also posted the same picture on their Instagram account and wrote: "Picture perfect memories! Sharing a moment of pure happiness & fun from the sets of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisa Laga!" and "There you go... First photo with the #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga family," respectively.
Highlights
- Sonam and Anil start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao
- Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding
Here's what Sonam Kapoor posted:
The title of the film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is based on the hit song of the 90s film 1942: A Love Story, featuring Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and actress Manisha Koirala. 1942: A Love Story was directed and produced by Shelly Chopra Dhar's brother Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Ms Dhar is also planning to recreate the magic of the original song in the upcoming film. Speaking about it, she told Mumbai Mirror: "Yes, we are recreating the original and we want to replicate its iconic status. It's hard to beat the original so I will be happy if we are at par with it. However, we'll have to wait and see who sings the new version and for whom in the film."
Comments
Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhasker. The movie is scheduled to release on June 1st.