Sonam Kapoor's Reaction To Dad Anil Kapoor's Tweet Is All Of Us

Sonam Kapoor was teased by father Anil Kapoor, for initially refusing to work with him

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 26, 2018 00:18 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonam Kapoor's Reaction To Dad Anil Kapoor's Tweet Is All Of Us

Sonam Kapoor photographed with Anil Kapoor (Image Courtesy-sonamkapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. They will work together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  2. Anil Kapoor's reaction to Sonam's tweet is hilarious
  3. Sonam Kapoor's PadMan releases on February 9
Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to become co-stars of forthcoming film  Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Sonam happily shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter," tagging her dad Anil Kapoor. Soon, Mr Kapoor with a hilarious tweet, which read, "There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I'm nervous as hell!" Sonam Kapoor's reacted with "Daaaaaad," adding a face palm emoticon. (Sonam's reaction to her dad's tweet is basically all of us).

Read Sonam and Anil Kapoor's sweet Twitter exchange here.
 
 
 

Sometime ago, during an interview to Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were asked about their plans to work together. Anil Kapoor was quite impromptu with his answer and said, "Sonam doesn't want to work with me (smiles)."

Anil Kapoor often tags his children and nephew Arjun Kapoor in his social media posts and they are just epic. Don't believe us? Check out yourself.
 

 


To this video, Sonam Kapoor reacted with a laughing emoticon.
 


Comments
Close [X]
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will be directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The title of the film is inspired from Anil Kapoor's film 1942: A Love Story, also starring Manisha Koirala.

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with PadMan promotions. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also stars Radhika Apte. PadMan releases on February 9. Anil Kapoor has Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, Race 3 with Salman Khan and Total Dhamaal with Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.

Trending

Sonam KapoorEk Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa LagaAnil Kapoor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................