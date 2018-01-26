Sonam Kapoor's Reaction To Dad Anil Kapoor's Tweet Is All Of Us

Highlights
- They will work together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
- Anil Kapoor's reaction to Sonam's tweet is hilarious
- Sonam Kapoor's PadMan releases on February 9
Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter @AnilKapoor .@foxstarhindi presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' releasing Oct 12! Produced by #VidhuVinodChopra & #RajkumarHiraniFilms. Best of luck #ShellyChopraDhar on her directorial debut! @RajkummarRao@iam_juhi#ELKDTAL— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 25, 2018
There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I'm nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor#ELKDTALhttps://t.co/XfvZ2Pd2GU— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018
Daaaaaad https://t.co/WwdChpYfqC— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 25, 2018
Sometime ago, during an interview to Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were asked about their plans to work together. Anil Kapoor was quite impromptu with his answer and said, "Sonam doesn't want to work with me (smiles)."
Anil Kapoor often tags his children and nephew Arjun Kapoor in his social media posts and they are just epic. Don't believe us? Check out yourself.
To this video, Sonam Kapoor reacted with a laughing emoticon.
Sonam Kapoor is currently busy with PadMan promotions. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also stars Radhika Apte. PadMan releases on February 9. Anil Kapoor has Fanne Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, Race 3 with Salman Khan and Total Dhamaal with Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.