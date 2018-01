Sonam Kapoor's Reaction To Dad Anil Kapoor's Tweet Is All Of Us

Highlights They will work together in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Anil Kapoor's reaction to Sonam's tweet is hilarious Sonam Kapoor's PadMan releases on February 9

There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I'm nervous as hell! @sonamakapoor#ELKDTALhttps://t.co/XfvZ2Pd2GU — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2018

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to become co-stars of forthcoming film . Sonam happily shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Looking forward to being your on-screen daughter," tagging her dad Anil Kapoor. Soon, Mr Kapoor with a hilarious tweet, which read, "There was a time when you flatly refused to work with me & now look where we are! You must be looking forward, but I'm nervous as hell!" Sonam Kapoor's reacted with "Daaaaaad," adding a face palm emoticon. (Sonam's reaction to her dad's tweet is basically all of us).Read Sonam and Anil Kapoor's sweet Twitter exchange here.Sometime ago, during an interview to Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were asked about their plans to work together. Anil Kapoor was quite impromptu with his answer and said, "Sonam doesn't want to work with me (smiles)."Anil Kapoor often tags his children and nephew Arjun Kapoor in his social media posts and they are just epic. Don't believe us? Check out yourself.To this video, Sonam Kapoor reacted with a laughing emoticon.will be directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar and is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. The title of the film is inspired from Anil Kapoor's film 1942: A Love Story, also starring Manisha Koirala.Sonam Kapoor is currently busy withpromotions. The film is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also stars Radhika Apte.releases on February 9. Anil Kapoor haswith Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao,with Salman Khan andwith Madhuri Dixit and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.