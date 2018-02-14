Valentine's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor, Is That Anand Ahuja In The Pic?

It's Valentine's Day, people, and Sonam Kapoor just posted a somewhat enigmatic picture on Instagram which her followers think is of her and rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja. You can't tell for sure because the picture appears to be of a man and a woman but photographed from behind in a snowy landscape, both so shrouded against the cold that there's absolutely no telling if it's Sonam and Anand or a generic couple. "Happy Valentine's Day. Everyone deserves to love and be loved," Sonam Kapoor captioned the photo. The 32-year-old actress' fans are taking the post as confirmation of a romance. "So, you guys are a couple," reads a comment. Another reads: "Aww, Sonam. You guys look perfect." The assumptions might not be wrong - if you click on the picture, you will find that Sonam has tagged Anand in it.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, owner of fashion label Bhane, have been rumoured to be dating for a while now and various unconfirmed reports suggest that wedding bells are on the cards this year.
Here is Sonam Kapoor's Valentine's Day post - make of it what you will.
Sonam and Anand steadfastly refuse to acknowledge they are dating, as is their right of course, despite holidaying together and popping up in each others posts regularly. Anand attended the National Awards ceremony with the Kapoors last year, when Sonam received a Special Mention for her work in Neerja.
Just recently, Anand Ahuja took the 'PadMan Challenge' to root for Sonam's latest film PadMan.
But ask Sonam Kapoor about wedding plans at your own peril. When mid-day did a while ago, she retorted: "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?"
Sonam Kapoor's new film PadMan was last week's major release, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The R Balki-directed film has earned over Rs 45 crore at the box office.