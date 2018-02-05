Sonam Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Took The PadMan Sanitary Napkin Challenge

Highlights
- Anand Ahuja joined team PadMan's challenge
- Anand posted a photo of himself, holding a sanitary pad
- Anand and Sonam Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating
On Anand's picture, Sonam Kapoor, who also stars in PadMan commented: "My favs" while Sonam's father actor Anil Kapoor, who also completed the "PadMan challenge" wrote: "Mind blowing, love to your team Anand."
Here's what Anand Ahuja posted on social media today.
Karisma Kapoor, who was tagged by Madhuri Dixit, also posted a video of herself holding a sanitary napkin in her hand.
Hey @madhuridixitnene accepting ur challenge ! @sonamkapoor this is for you Yes , that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed about.. it's natural! Period. #padmanchallange Copy, paste this and challenge your friends to take a photo with a pad ! I'm challenging @ranveersingh @nasrindsouza @poonamdamania @ishita1987
And this is what Twinkle and Akshay had posted:
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone@imVkohli@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. While the supposed couple have never officially acknowledged a romance, they often appear in each other's Instagram posts.
PadMan, directed by R Balki, also stars Radhika Apte. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat" on January 25th but Akshay, on request from "Padmaavat" director postponed the film to February 9.