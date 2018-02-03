PadMan Challenge: Twinkle Khanna Sets The Record Straight For Trolls

Team PadMan's attest PR move - the PadMan challenge - was slammed by a Twitter user but Twinkle Khanna came to the rescue

PadMan Challenge: Twinkle Khanna Sets The Record Straight For Trolls

Twinkle Khanna also posted a picture for PadMan challenge. (Image courtesy: Twinkle)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The PadMan challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Murugunantham
  2. Twinkle Khanna tagged Aamir Khan, who completed the challenge
  3. A twitter user slammed the challenge and said it was "hypocrisy"
Team PadMan started with a 'PadMan Challenge,' tagging their Bollywood friends to pose with a sanitary pad - a wise PR move but also a way to open channels of communication on menstruation, a topic, which Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address, "that like Voldemort, is not mentioned." A Twitter user, however, thinks this is "hypocrisy at its best form" because Twinkle started this "awareness only before (her) own produced movie." WRONG. Twinkle Khanna tweeted: "In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about Arunachalam Murugunantham in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalks."
 
 

The challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the subject of PadMan, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Mr Murugunantham started a chain tweet tagging Twinkle Khanna (the producer of PadMan), Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. So far, Twinkle's trio - Aamir Khan, Shabana Azmi and Harsh Goenka - have completed the challenge. Akshay Kumar tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli out of which only Alia has posted a picture of herself holding a sanitary pad.
 
 
 

PadMan directed by R Balki, is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story, titled A Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, published in her second book. PadMan is the story of a ma, who invents a low-cost sanitary pad making machine to better the menstrual hygiene conditions.

PadMan will hit the screens on February 9.

