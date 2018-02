PadMan Challenge: Twinkle Khanna Sets The Record Straight For Trolls

Highlights The PadMan challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Murugunantham Twinkle Khanna tagged Aamir Khan, who completed the challenge A twitter user slammed the challenge and said it was "hypocrisy"

In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttps://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018

This is an epic example of how celebrities can do anything to promote their Film. Where were you ma'am ? Why this so called awareness only before your own produced movie ? Hypocrisy at its best form. — Palash Chatterjee (@Palash87) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Teamstarted with a 'PadMan Challenge,' tagging their Bollywood friends to pose with a sanitary pad - a wise PR move but also a way to open channels of communication on menstruation, a topic, which Twinkle Khanna said in her Oxford address , "that like Voldemort, is not mentioned." A Twitter user, however, thinks this is "hypocrisy at its best form" because Twinkle started this "awareness only before (her) own produced movie." WRONG. Twinkle Khanna tweeted: "In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about Arunachalam Murugunantham in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalks."The challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Murugunantham, the subject of, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar. Mr Murugunantham started a chain tweet tagging Twinkle Khanna (the producer of), Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. So far, Twinkle's trio - Aamir Khan , Shabana Azmi and Harsh Goenka - have completed the challenge. Akshay Kumar tagged Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Virat Kohli out of which only Alia has posted a picture of herself holding a sanitary pad.directed by R Balki, is an adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story, titled, published in her second book.is the story of a ma, who invents a low-cost sanitary pad making machine to better the menstrual hygiene conditions.will hit the screens on February 9.