PadMan Challenge: Twinkle Khanna Sets The Record Straight For Trolls

Highlights The PadMan challenge was initiated by Arunachalam Murugunantham Twinkle Khanna tagged Aamir Khan, who completed the challenge A twitter user slammed the challenge and said it was "hypocrisy"

In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttps://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018

This is an epic example of how celebrities can do anything to promote their Film. Where were you ma'am ? Why this so called awareness only before your own produced movie ? Hypocrisy at its best form. — Palash Chatterjee (@Palash87) February 2, 2018

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018