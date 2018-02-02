Tagged By Twinkle Khanna, Aamir Khan Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

Highlights
- "That's a pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about," he wrote
- Aamir has nominated Big B, SRK and Salman
- PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
PadMan is headlined by Akshay Kumar (Twinkle Khanna's husband) and is directed by R Balki. The film is based on Mr Muruganantham's life, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village.
Twinkle Khanna spoke about PadMan at the Oxford Union last month. In her speech, she mentioned about the taboos about menstruation and how meeting Arunachalam Murugunantham inspired her to make PadMan. "PadMan is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology."
PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, releases on February 9.