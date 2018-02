Tagged By Twinkle Khanna, Aamir Khan Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

Highlights "That's a pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about," he wrote Aamir has nominated Big B, SRK and Salman PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna

Actor Aamir Khan posted one of his rare tweets today - a picture of himself holding a sanitary napkin. "Yes, that's a pad in my hand and there's nothing to be ashamed. It's natural, period," Aamir tweeted. He's been tagged by his friend Twinkle Khanna in a 'PadMan challenge' to promote the new film she's producing.is based on the life of A Murugunantham, inventor of a low-cost way to make pads, who started the challenge off on Twitter by nominating Twinkle and the film's cast - Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. Twinkle posted her own picture and passed the challenge on to Aamir, actress Shabana Azmi and industrialist Harsh Goenka. Aamir has tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. See the posts here: PadMan is headlined by Akshay Kumar (Twinkle Khanna's husband) and is directed by R Balki. The film is based on Mr Muruganantham's life, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines and created menstrual hygiene in his village. Twinkle Khanna spoke about PadMan at the Oxford Union last month . In her speech, she mentioned about the taboos about menstruation and how meeting Arunachalam Murugunantham inspired her to make. "is not just a film, it's a movement. I hope now woman will not be held back or embarrassed by their biology."You can watch Twinkle's full speech here., also starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, releases on February 9.