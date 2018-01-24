Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Screen PadMan For Family. See Pics PadMan will hit the screens on February 9

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at PadMan's screening. New Delhi: Highlights Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were all smiles Aarav also accompanied Akshay and Twinkle PadMan is produced by Twinkle Khanna PadMan with son Aarav and Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Akshay-Twinkle were all smiles and were photographed arriving at the screening. Aarav accompanied mom Twinkle in the back seat while Dimple Kapadia smiled for the paparazzi in a separate car. Akshay and his family were casually dressed for the screening. Twinkle wore a white kurta with a blue and grey scarf while Akshay preferred a white and black tee. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna, PadMan is actually a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay in the film), who became a household name after inventing low-cost sanitary napkin making machines - which also explains the name of the movie.



See these pictures of Akshay Kumar with his family at the screening of PadMan.











PadMan producer Twinkle Khanna earlier told Reuters, "I am hopeful that through PadMan something that has been hidden in the darkness... will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary napkins over the ubiquitous fairness creams."



Twinkle also recently spoke about PadMan at the Oxford Union.



Akshay's PadMan was earlier slated to release on January 25 along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat but the actor postponed the film on request from Padmaavat's director. "Padmaavat director (Sanjay Leela Bhansali).



PadMan will now hit the screens on February 9.



Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna attended a special screening of their new filmwith son Aarav and Twinkle's mother Dimple Kapadia on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Akshay-Twinkle were all smiles and were photographed arriving at the screening. Aarav accompanied mom Twinkle in the back seat while Dimple Kapadia smiled for the paparazzi in a separate car. Akshay and his family were casually dressed for the screening. Twinkle wore a whitewith a blue and grey scarf while Akshay preferred a white and black tee. Directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna,is actually a biopic on Arunachalam Muruganantham (played by Akshay in the film), who became a household name after inventing low-cost sanitary napkin making machines - which also explains the name of the movie.See these pictures of Akshay Kumar with his family at the screening ofproducer Twinkle Khanna earlier told Reuters, "I am hopeful that throughsomething that has been hidden in the darkness... will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary napkins over the ubiquitous fairness creams." Akshay'swas earlier slated to release on January 25 along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sbut the actor postponed the film on request from's director. " He has gone through a lot. It is essential for them to release the film at this time, their stakes are higher than mine," Akshay said about thedirector (Sanjay Leela Bhansali).will now hit the screens on February 9.