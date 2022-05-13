Weekend Binge: 5 Films With Social Messages To Add To Your Watchlist

A still from Badhaai Do. courtesy: YouTube)

Since its inception, cinema has been one of the most effective forms of mass communication. This, in turn, makes it the perfect vehicle to send a strong social message across languages. In Bollywood too, films have for long been used to educate and entertain the audience about important issues. Latest on the list in the newly released Jayeshbai Jordaar. The film, headlined by the versatile Ranveer Singh, deals with issues such as gender discrimination, the illegality of the practice of sex determination and female foeticide. If you enjoyed the film for its balance of entertainment and educational messaging, we have curated a list of similar films that deal with complex social issues

Here's a list of films with social messages that are worthy of your attention.

Badhaai Do – Netflix

Badhaai Do follows the story of a gay policeman and a lesbian teacher who enter a lavender marriage to pacify their families. The film beautifully portrays the challenges that members of the LGBTQIA community face in society and how much of a difference familial support and acceptance can make.

Article 15 – Netflix

This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is based on Article 15 of the Constitution as the name suggests. For the unversed, Article 15 forbids discrimination on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. The film portrays the impact and extent of caste-based violence in India with Ayushmann as IPS officer Ayan Ranjan discovering how his caste privileges have left him with a blind spot regarding the sufferings of those around him.

Pink – Disney + Hotstar

Before the MeToo movement peaked in India and other parts of the world, Shoojit Sircar succinctly but strongly drove home the pint of consent. Headlined by Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, the film also delved into issues such as the racial harassment that Indians from the North-East are subjected to as well as the rights of women.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha speaks about the need to improve the sanitation conditions in India and eradicate open defecation in parts of the country. Told with the perfect dose of humour and drama, this film is a perfect balance of social messages and entertainment.

Padman – Netflix

Another Akshay Kumar film on the list is Padman. The film places the spotlight on menstruation and the taboos surrounding menstrual health in the country. The film is based on the life of social activist Arunachalam Muruganantham from Tamil Nadu who created a low-cost sanitary napkin to promote menstrual hygiene in rural India.

With these films on your watch, we bet your weekend is going to be both educative and entertaining.