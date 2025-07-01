Video: Bizarre 10-Foot-Tall Pink "Foot Fountain" That Sprays Water Pops Up In New York

A 10-foot-tall pink "Foot Fountain" has popped up at the High Line in New York, courtesy of Argentine artist Mika Rottenberg. The giant pink foot-shaped art installation, adorned with red-lipped mouths and tongues, features a working sprinkler at the tip. This quirky sculpture lets people activate pedals to squirt water out of its tip, allowing New Yorkers to have a bit of fun and splash others. According to the artist, it's a playful twist on traditional classical fountains.

The structure is an "irreverent take on the tradition of classical fountains that are commonly plopped into the middle of a square or in gardens, their water forever self-contained," according to a press release.

The sculpture has drawn mixed reactions. Some see it as playful, while others find it bizarre or question its funding. Its provocative design has also drawn plenty of raised eyebrows and glances from passersby, with many unable to resist making cheeky comments about the unusual sculpture.

Some Instagram users pointed out that the sculpture's design, featuring multiple mouths and tongues, might be seen as a representation of herpes or other STIs. One user even called it "herpetic." Danny R, a 29-year-old visitor from San Francisco, described the sculpture as "uncomfortable" despite being a fan of the artist's work.

"It gives some kind of itch because of the holes and stuff coming out of it. It's disturbing. But it's cool, really cool," she said.

Another person on Instagram wrote, "It is ugly. It's just art for art's sake. I expect more from the greatest city in the world."

Some people had a more lighthearted reaction to the artwork. Angie R, a 35-year-old mom from the Upper West Side, enjoyed the "funky" installation while Italian tourist Katie Sareno, 27, also loved it, calling it fun and kid-friendly.

"The kids love it because it's really just a tall sprinkler. So they can run around it while one of them is using the bike," she said.