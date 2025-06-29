Sara Ali Khan's Blush Floral Mini Dress Looks All Things Chic At <i>Metro...In Dino</i> Promotions

Sara Ali Khan's style files are a fashion treat each time she steps out and about. Her hot take on fashion can totally rip up any fashion rule book. The Kedarnath actress currently has a tied-up social schedule as she is busy with a marathon of promotions for her upcoming movie, Metro...In Dino. What's more, she is delivering fashion moments, one fabulous look at a time. Her latest ensemble is all things pretty as she stepped out in a blush pink mini dress.

The sleeveless number featured a halter-neck design and bow detailing on the back. The dress was adorned with intricate floral embroidered details all over, particularly visible on the voluminous skirt and hemline. The outfit was fitted in the bust but flared into a flowy skirt going downward, creating a playful and elegant silhouette. The hemline of the dress falls above the knee.

Sara Ali Khan teamed the outfit with a pair of criss-cross heels. Ditching the statement accessories, the actress went for simple studs and rings. She tied her hair in a neat bun, allowing the dramatic back-bow detail to be the focal point. Her makeup was understated with softly bronzed cheeks, nude matte lips, kohl-lined eyes and wash of subtle eyeshadow.

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan stepped out for another round of promotions. The millennial star looked elegant in a structured white pantsuit, making a bold statement that merged power dressing with feminine grace. The outfit featured a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer adorned with gold buttons, broad lapels and a slight taper at the waist.

The matching white trousers were perfectly flared towards the hem, complementing the striking appearance. The pants added a soft yet volumnious look to the otherwise crisp outfit. Together, the pantsuit had an elegant aura that is minimalist but served boss lady vibes to the hilt.

