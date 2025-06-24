Sara Ali Khan Brings Power Dressing To <i>Metro... In Dino</i> Promotions In An All-White Ensemble

Sara Ali Khan's latest looks are serving major fashion inspiration. Bringing her A-game to the promotions of her upcoming film Metro... In Dono, she stepped out in an all-white ensemble, serving boss lady vibes.

The 29-year-old looked elegant in a structured white pantsuit, making a bold statement that merges power dressing with grace. The fit featured a sharply tailored double-breasted blazer adorned with gold buttons, broad lapels, and a slight taper at the waist that added to the high-fashion silhouette.

The matching white trousers are perfectly flared towards the hem, complemented the striking appearance. The pants added a soft glow to the otherwise crisp outfit. Together, the pantsuit gives off an elegant vibe that is minimalist but serves boss lady vibes at the same time.

For hair and makeup, Sara Ali Khan kept things simple. She opted for slicked-back hair in a neat ponytail, which goes well with her ensemble. The makeup is polished yet natural, with perfectly blushed cheeks and nude lips, which enhances her features. The pinkish-nude tones on her eyes complement the outfit.

For accessories, she chose to wear gold earrings and metallic stilettos with a hint of gold and a pop of shimmer that complemented the monochrome outfit.

Overall, Sara's look is rooted in simplicity but rich in detail, making this fit a hit! We can't wait to witness more sartorial wins from her in the days to come.