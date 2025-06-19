Sara Ali Khan's Love For Dev Bhumi Screams Wanderlust In Her Uttarakhand Diaries

Sara Ali Khan makes sure to not miss a heartbeat before she takes yet another trip to Uttarakhand or what is popularly referred to as Devi Bhumi or the Land of the Gods due to the numerous Hindu temples and pilgrimage spots. Dev Bhumi is home to a number of shrines and religious sites that is credited to christening it with its name. Sara Ali Khan has a profound love for the Dev Bhumi as she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath that was shot in the holy pilgrimage site of that name. This time around too the 29-year-old actress made sure to not miss a chance to share all her Dev Bhumi love with her fans and followers on Instagram.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan's Intense Workout Is All The Mid-Week Fitspiration You Need

Sara Ali Khan made sure to share postcards from Devi Bhumi a.k.a. Uttarakhand in a photo dump that featured her posing against the background of the gigantic mountains, pristine skies and the snow-capped terrain. Her post was captioned with her poetry, "Snow me what you're made off Who says women can't be rough and tough Sometimes pahad chado sometimes cross the trough Aur saath rakho ajwain incase you get a cold or cough Ab meri shayari par please don't scoff," along with snow man, muscles, mountains, sick and wink emojis.

If you are bitten by the travel bug witnessing Sara Ali Khan's touristy times in Uttarakhand, then here's are the must-visit spots in Uttarakhand that you must not miss on your next visit.

Just like Sara has been over the years, you too should visit Kedarnath which is a sacred pilgrimage site and one of the Char Dham yatra locations. What's more, it is also home to its namesake ancient Kedarnath Temple. Mussoorie which is called the 'Queen of Hills' is a charming hill station near Dehradun which has a bunch of attractions like the Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, Mall Road, Camel's Back Road and more. Nainital is yet another postcard worthy hill station in Uttarakhand that is home to the iconic Naini Lake where boating is a popular activity. Rishikesh is a spiritual destination and an adventure center which is known for its yoga and wellness retreats, river rafting and the iconic Ram Jhula and Lakshman Jhula. Auli is a winter wonderland and a ski destination that offers stunning views of the Himalayan peaks.

Sara Ali Khan's Dev Bhumi diaries are full of wanderlust and travel magic.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Shines Bright In A Crimson Lehenga Choli And Kundan Jewels