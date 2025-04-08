Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Aces A Monochrome Moment In A Suit And A Tank Top

Sara Ali Khan takes centre-stage as a certified Bollywood fashionista in her black and white ensemble

Sara Ali Khan checks all the right sartorial boxes with her monochrome suit and tank top clad look

Sara Ali Khan looks drop dead gorgeous as she dressed to her nines to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of Maddock Films held in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025. The 29-year-old actress made heads turn as she posed for the paparazzi while arriving for the event wearing a black suit teamed with a cropped white tank top.

Sara Ali Khan made jaws drop to the floor as she put her most fashionable foot forward dressed in a structured black blazer that she wore with an open front and pulled up sleeves. She teamed it with a pair of matching black trousers with a high waist fitting and hook closure and a contrasting white cropped tank top that boasted of a U-neckline and a figure-hugging snug fit.

Sara went for the less-is-more vibe when it came to her accessories of the day, by wearing nothing but a pair of small silver hoops to add the right amount of sparkle to her evening glam look.

Sara's tresses were styled into a sleek centre-parted up do that made way for her glam game to do all the talking. Makeup wise, she dolled up in a beaming and flawless base topped with feathered brows, a wash of pinky-mauve eyeshadow on her lids, a smokey charcoal eyeliner to defined her eyes along with mascara laden fanned-out lashes, a pink blush swept across her cheeks along with a champagne highlighter, and a nude pink lip gloss to add the perfect finishing touch to her look.

Sara Ali Khan and her monochrome suit get a green flag from the fashion police.

