Sara Ali Khan Is Ready For The Island Life In A Crinkled Botanical Print Maxi Dress

Sara Ali Khan picked the perfect beach ready look to get on the island life bandwagon. The 29-year-old actress made sure to add a splash of colour and lots of feminine energy with her green and purple hued maxi dress that worked perfectly with the beach side vibe.

Sara Ali Khan looked like a million bucks wearing a multi-coloured maxi dress made of a crinkled fabric from the shelves of the designers, SAAKSHA & KINNI. The ensemble featured a sleeveless design criss-cross style draped noodle strap, a V-neckline and an elasticated back. The purple and green hued dress with a botanical print was fitted around her chest and then flowed into a straight voluminous maxi dress.

Sara's look of the day was put together courtesy of celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri who accessorised it with a pair of gold beaded dangler earrings and a stack of matching charms bracelets adorned on her wrists.

Sara's tresses were windswept by the beach as they should have been. She complemented it with her beauty game that featured her fresh skin, bushy brows, a wash of maroon eyeshadow to give her the sunset eyes look, mascara laden wispy lashes, kohl-lined eyes, and a mauve lip colour to perfectly tie the look together.

Sara Ali Khan's multi-coloured crinkled maxi dress is the perfect beach day outfit.

