Sara Ali Khan "Working With The Core Stix" Looks Easy But Isn't

Sara Ali Khan takes her fitness drill quite seriously.

It is safe to say that is through and through a pilates girl at heart. Her workout videos have often served us with just the right kind of inspiration and yet again she gave us the much-needed motivation to level up our workout drill.

In a video posted by celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit, Sara Ali Khan was seen working on her physique in a new way. She was seen using the core stix to keep up with her fitness regimen. She performed an array of exercises using the core stix. She started off with a posture where she was seen pulling the core stix towards her in a balanced way.

With a slow movement, she one-by-one pulled the stix towards her. It not only helps to work on strength training and improves performance. It also improves control, posture and balance and is exceptionally good for core strengthening.

Next, she moved to a variation of lunges while using the core stix. It not only helps to work on the core but also targets the leg muscles and glutes, thereby adding strength to multiple areas.

