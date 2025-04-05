Sara Ali Khan Gets Ethnic Ready In A White <i>Chikankari</i> Suit And <i>Juttis</i>

Sara Ali Khan made sure to set the bar high when it comes to her sartorial choices this summer by donning an easy-breezy yet chic salwar kameez. The Sky Force actress slayed her ethnic avatar as always by wearing a white chikankari suit with a matching dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan looks like a million bucks as she opts for an ethnic sartorial vibe in a summer ready chikankari suit made out a of cotton material to make for a comfortable wear. The 29-year-old star donned a straight kurta with three-fourth sleeves and a U-neckline that boasted of an overall jaal style embroidery. Sara wore it with a pair of loose fit ethnic trousers and a matching chiffon dupatta wound beautifully around her neck.

Sara accessorized her look with a pair of elegant looking white pearl studs and a stack of silver bangles adorned on her wrist to add all the sparkle that the look needed. She wrapped up her look with a pair of white and red printed juttis with beaded embellishments.

Sara's tresses were styled into a natural open tresses look with a centre parting. Glam wise, she dolled up in a no makeup makeup look that featured her fresh skin, bushy brows, kohl-lined eyes, a flesh tinted lip colour and bindi.

Sara Ali Khan and her summer ready chikankari suit are a match made in beauty heaven.

