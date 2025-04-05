Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Gets Ethnic Ready In A White Chikankari Suit And Juttis

Sara Ali Khan serves ethnic wear goals dressed in a plain jane style chikankari suit

Sara Ali Khan Gets Ethnic Ready In A White <i>Chikankari</i> Suit And <i>Juttis</i>
Sara Ali Khan looks minimally pretty in her ethnic chikankari suit clad look

Sara Ali Khan made sure to set the bar high when it comes to her sartorial choices this summer by donning an easy-breezy yet chic salwar kameez. The Sky Force actress slayed her ethnic avatar as always by wearing a white chikankari suit with a matching dupatta.

Sara Ali Khan looks like a million bucks as she opts for an ethnic sartorial vibe in a summer ready chikankari suit made out a of cotton material to make for a comfortable wear. The 29-year-old star donned a straight kurta with three-fourth sleeves and a U-neckline that boasted of an overall jaal style embroidery. Sara wore it with a pair of loose fit ethnic trousers and a matching chiffon dupatta wound beautifully around her neck.

Sara accessorized her look with a pair of elegant looking white pearl studs and a stack of silver bangles adorned on her wrist to add all the sparkle that the look needed. She wrapped up her look with a pair of white and red printed juttis with beaded embellishments.

Sara's tresses were styled into a natural open tresses look with a centre parting. Glam wise, she dolled up in a no makeup makeup look that featured her fresh skin, bushy brows, kohl-lined eyes, a flesh tinted lip colour and bindi.

Sara Ali Khan and her summer ready chikankari suit are a match made in beauty heaven.

