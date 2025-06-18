Sara Ali Khan's Intense Workout Is All The Mid-Week Fitspiration You Need

If you've been keeping up with Bollywood's fitness queens, Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrities who is always on point with her fitness game. When she is not busy making a movie, she is busy hitting the gym.

Whether she is on vacation or busy, she makes sure to fit some exercise into her daily routine. In a recent Instagram story, Sara shared a video of herself doing an intense workout and pushing her limits.

Exercises Sara Ali Khan Has Shared On Her Social Media

In the video, she is doing a combination of three exercises - all of which help you work on your full body. These are powerful exercises that will help you strengthen your muscles, and build cardio and functional movement patterns.

1. Overhead Cable Triceps Extension

This exercise helps you work on your triceps primarily. Other than these common benefits, overhead cable triceps extension helps you strengthen your arms and build muscles.

Sara Alia Khan does overhead cable triceps extension. Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Begin by facing away from the cable machine and grab the rope handle with both hands behind your head. Extend your arms fully upward, squeezing your triceps. Now, return to the initial position and repeat.

2. Cable High Knees

High knees is an effective exercise that activates your hamstrings, quadriceps, calves, glutes, and hip flexors. It also helps improve muscular endurance, balance, and coordination.

Sara Alia Khan does cable high knees. Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Attach an ankle strap to a low pulley, facing away from the machine. Now, lift your left knee to your chest while your left foot is behind you. The cable adds a bit of resistance, which will engage the core and hip flexors more.

3. Lateral Jump Squats

A powerful lower-body exercise, lateral jump squats can help strengthen the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings. It also helps improve your balance.

Sara Alia Khan does lateral jump squats. Photo: Instagram/saraalikhan95

Begin in a squat position, then explosively jump to the side, landing softly into another squat. Alternate sides with each jump to work your glutes, and quadriceps and improve agility.

However, you have to be careful while you perform these exercises as there are chances of getting hurt. Make sure you are checking with your fitness instructor before trying these exercises, especially if you are a beginner.