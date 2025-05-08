Sara Ali Khan Shines Bright In A Crimson <i>Lehenga Choli</i> And <i>Kundan</i> Jewels

Sara Ali Khan made sure to make heads turn as she donned an ethnic lehenga clad look in the quintessential red hue. The Sky Force actress looked like a million bucks in the signature handcrafted ensemble that was teamed with kundan jewels to add all the desi girl vibes to Sara's OOTD.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Is A Beauty In A Black Strapless Gown And Bold Red Lips

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tanghavri

Sara Ali Khan dished out a winning sartorial moment dressed in a bright crimson lehenga that featured an overall sequin and embroidery laden design. The ensemble boasted of a cropped sleeveless choli blouse that was filled with a jaal style paisley embroidery, lace details laden V-neckline, and beadwork drop details added on the hemline. It was teamed with a matching high waist voluminous A-line lehenga and a mesh dupatta that was adorned with sequin and floral lace embroidery and intricate boota work.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with maximal gold kundan jewellery that featured a choker and layered maharani necklaces, matching ethnic dangler earrings, a maang teeka, meenakari kadas, and cocktail rings.

Sara's tresses were styled into a voluminous centre-parted salon style blow out with waves left open over her shoulders.

Makeup wise, she sported a nude glam looked with a pop of chrome eyeshadow on her lids, a touch of gold highlighter in the inner corners of her eyes, feathered brows that framed her face just right, kohl-lined eyes, and lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes look. A touch of peachy nude blush and a warm bronzer were swept across her cheeks and the look was wrapped up with a matte nude lip colour added to her pout.

Sara Ali Khan's dipped in red lehenga gets a sartorial green flag.

Also Read: WAVE Summit 2025: Sara Ali Khan Aces Ethnic Style In A Pristine White Mirror Work Suit