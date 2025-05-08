Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan Shines Bright In A Crimson Lehenga Choli And Kundan Jewels

Sara Ali Khan never missed a fashion beat as she dished out a red sequin lehenga clad avatar

Read Time: 2 mins
Sara Ali Khan Shines Bright In A Crimson <i>Lehenga Choli</i> And <i>Kundan</i> Jewels
Sara Ali Khan looks like a dream in an ethnic crimson lehenga clad look

Sara Ali Khan made sure to make heads turn as she donned an ethnic lehenga clad look in the quintessential red hue. The Sky Force actress looked like a million bucks in the signature handcrafted ensemble that was teamed with kundan jewels to add all the desi girl vibes to Sara's OOTD.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/tanghavri

Sara Ali Khan dished out a winning sartorial moment dressed in a bright crimson lehenga that featured an overall sequin and embroidery laden design. The ensemble boasted of a cropped sleeveless choli blouse that was filled with a jaal style paisley embroidery, lace details laden V-neckline, and beadwork drop details added on the hemline. It was teamed with a matching high waist voluminous A-line lehenga and a mesh dupatta that was adorned with sequin and floral lace embroidery and intricate boota work.

Celebrity stylist, Tanya Ghavri accessorised the look with maximal gold kundan jewellery that featured a choker and layered maharani necklaces, matching ethnic dangler earrings, a maang teeka, meenakari kadas, and cocktail rings.

Sara's tresses were styled into a voluminous centre-parted salon style blow out with waves left open over her shoulders.

Makeup wise, she sported a nude glam looked with a pop of chrome eyeshadow on her lids, a touch of gold highlighter in the inner corners of her eyes, feathered brows that framed her face just right, kohl-lined eyes, and lots of mascara for a fanned-out lashes look. A touch of peachy nude blush and a warm bronzer were swept across her cheeks and the look was wrapped up with a matte nude lip colour added to her pout.

Sara Ali Khan's dipped in red lehenga gets a sartorial green flag.

