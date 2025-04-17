Sara Ali Khan Is A Beauty In A Black Strapless Gown And Bold Red Lips

Sara Ali Khan is on a mission to leave the fashion police stunned with her back-to-back stunning looks. After serving her major fashion goals in a black pantsuit, the star now made heads turn in a stunning black strapless dress. For the Global Spa Awards red carpet, actress Sara Ali Khan made a striking appearance in an all-black gown, looking gorgeous as ever.

For the event, Sara chose a black floor-length gown by designer Isha Jajodia's label, Roseroom; the star looked beautiful as she served one of her best red carpet looks. Her dress featured a strapless silhouette with a plunging neckline accentuating her curves just fine. The dress also had lace embroidery all over it. The body-hugging fit of the gown to the waist that swiftly transformed into a tulle skirt while forming a train on the back added more drama to the look. The sequin and floral detailings of the outfit made it more exquisite and charming.

The star further elevated her look by accessorising it with a diamond necklace, earrings, rings and black heels. For her makeup, the star ditched her signature glam; instead, she went for a glamorous makeup look with a seamless base, a decent amount of blush and highlighter, contoured and bronzed cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, arched brows, brown shimmery lids, winged liner and bold red lips. The star finished her look with a messy hairdo, adding the finishing touch to her red carpet look.