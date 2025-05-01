Waves Summit 2025: Sara Ali Khan Aces Ethnic Style In A Pristine White Mirror Work Suit

Sara Ali Khan looked like a absolute dream as she walked in to attend the Waves Summit in Mumbai on Thursday, May 1, 2025 morning. The Sky Force actress was dressed from head-to-toe in a white silk salwar kameez and channeled her inner Yash Chopra heroine while doing so.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wavesummitindia

Sara Ali Khan was a breath of fresh air on a summer day as she dressed to her nines in an ethnic coded avatar. The 29-year-old actress looked like a million bucks wearing a pristine white silk salwar kameez featuring a short kurta and pathani salwar styled along with a dupatta. The kurta boasted of a three-fourth sleeves, a V-neckline and mirror work details embroidered around its yolk and hemline. The voluminous salwar added further grace to her look and was adorned with striped gota-patti details on the structured hemline. Sara added the ultimate drape of grace to her ethnic ready look by adding a matching mirror work details filled dupatta with a cut work hemline.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/wavesummitindia

Sara accesorised her look with a pearls and diamonds encrusted potli, a pair of white juttis, and jhumkas that completed her desi style file.

Sara's tresses were styled into a centre-parted salon styled blow out with waterfall curls that added the perfect crowning glory to her look. Glam wise, she opted for a kohl defined eye look, feathered brows, a touch of blush on her cheeks, a nude lip and a shimmery silver bindi to a finishing touch of ethnic style glam.

Sara Ali Khan is a vision in a white in her mirrorwork salwar kameez.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.

