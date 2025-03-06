Sara Ali Khan Serves Up An All-Black Ensemble Complete With A Chanel Handbag

Sara Ali Khan looked like an absolute dream as she stepped out in Mumbai to attend the screening of her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut Netflix movie, Nadaaniyan. The 29-year-old actress made jaws drop to the floor as she walked into the venue wearing a head-to-toe black outfit and was caught on camera by the paparazzi on the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan made heads turn as she walked into the limelight wearing an all-black outfit that featured a pair of high waist cigarette pants paired with a full sleeved mesh top with a mock neck with floral lace motifs spread all over. This was layered with a sans sleeves waist coat that boasted of black and white button closures.

Sara accessorized the look with a pair of black patent leather stiletto heels and a statement Chanel vanity style shoulder with the iconic quilting on lamb skin leather, a top handle and the quintessential CC logo.

The Sky Force actress's tresses were styled into gorgeous centre parted waterfall waves that framed her face on both sides. Makeup wise, she sported her fresh skin teamed with bushy brows, kohl-lined eyes that were further accentuated with a black winged eyeliner and lots of mascara for a wispy lash effect and a my lips but better hued lip gloss to add the final touch to her look.

Sara Ali Khan's dipped in black ensemble was ladylike and business like at the same time.

