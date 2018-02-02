After Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

Highlights
- Just hanging around in the gym, with a pad: Alia captioned her photo
- Earlier, Aamir Khan posted a picture holding a sanitary pad
- Twinkle-Akshay were tagged in the challenge by Arunachalam Muruganantham
Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan's post:
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
And this is what Twinkle and Akshay had posted:
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone@imVkohli@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
Safe to say several more posts about the PadMan challenge will pave way for the film's release next week.
PadMan, as mentioned above, chronicles the struggles of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low cost sanitary pad making machine. Mr Muruganantham took the initiative to provide better menstrual hygiene conditions for the women of his family and those who could not afford sanitary pads.
PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and the film is expected to hit the screens on January 9.