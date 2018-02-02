After Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

Highlights Just hanging around in the gym, with a pad: Alia captioned her photo Earlier, Aamir Khan posted a picture holding a sanitary pad Twinkle-Akshay were tagged in the challenge by Arunachalam Muruganantham

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad :) no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage@Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel#PadManChallengepic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

Yes, that's a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone@imVkohli@aliaa08pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan@AzmiShabana@hvgoenkapic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018