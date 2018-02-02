After Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt Poses With Sanitary Pad In 'PadMan Challenge'

The 'PadMan challenge' was conceived by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the subject of Akshay Kumar's film

Alia Bhatt poses for the 'PadMan challenge.' (Image courtesy: Alia Bhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Just hanging around in the gym, with a pad: Alia captioned her photo
  2. Earlier, Aamir Khan posted a picture holding a sanitary pad
  3. Twinkle-Akshay were tagged in the challenge by Arunachalam Muruganantham
After Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt became the latest celeb to join team PadMan's challenge. Alia tweeted a picture of herself, rooting for Akshay Kumar's film, saying: "Just hanging around in the gym, with a pad. No biggie. Thank you Akshay Kumar for the challenge." On Friday, team PadMan started the film's promotion vis-a-vis the "PadMan challenge." Arunachalam Muruganantham, who is the subject of PadMan tagged the film's lead actor Akshay and producer Twinkle Khanna in the challenge, who in turn tagged three of their colleagues. Twinkle tagged Aamir, who completed his challenge and further tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. Akshay had also tagged "Padmaavat" star Deepika Padukone and cricketer Virat Kohli.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan's post:
 
 

And this is what Twinkle and Akshay had posted:
 
 

Safe to say several more posts about the PadMan challenge will pave way for the film's release next week.

PadMan, as mentioned above, chronicles the struggles of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low cost sanitary pad making machine. Mr Muruganantham took the initiative to provide better menstrual hygiene conditions for the women of his family and those who could not afford sanitary pads.

PadMan, directed by R Balki, is an adaptation of Twinkle's short story, titled Sanitary Man From A Sacred Land, which was published in her second bestseller The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.

PadMan also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor and the film is expected to hit the screens on January 9.

