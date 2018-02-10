Sonam Kapoor Doesn't Remember 'Showing Attitude' To Sonakshi Sinha But Says Sorry If She Felt So Sonakshi Sinha said on a TV show: "Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary"

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: Highlights Sonakshi said Sonam showed her unnecessary attitude Don't remember showing you attitude, Sonam Kapoor tweeted If you feel that way I'm sorry: Sonam Kapoor BFFs with Vogue, speaking about Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi had said: "Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary." On Saturday, Sonam shared a link of the write-up and replied: "Sona, I've always been warm towards you. Don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry!"

Thanks @ManishMalhotra@sonakshisinha sona I've always been warm towards you , don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry! https://t.co/VyLjIbA99W — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) February 10, 2018



On the same show, Manish Malhotra said that Sonam is a talented actor and that she should do more films. "I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films," IANS qupted Manish Malhotra as saying.



Sonam Kapoor stars in this week's PadMan, which talks about the need to improve menstrual hygiene in rural India. The film is based on the life Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine. PadMan features Akshay Kumar in lead role while Sonam stars as a colleague who helps Akshay's onscreen character in his attempt to improve menstrual hygiene conditions in his village.



PadMan, produced by Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki also stars Radhika Apte.



(With inputs from IANS)



Sonam Kapoor, whose new film PadMan released on Friday, responded to Sonakshi's allegation that she showed her "a lot of attitude," saying that she has always been warm towards her. News agency IANS reported that on television show, speaking about Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi had said: "Once Sonam showed me a lot of attitude and I think that was kind of unnecessary." On Saturday, Sonam shared a link of the write-up and replied: "Sona, I've always been warm towards you. Don't remember showing you attitude! If you feel that way I'm sorry!"On the same show, Manish Malhotra said that Sonam is a talented actor and that she should do more films. "I think she is a real fashionista, and she is fabulous but I think Sonam has a lot more talent. She should definitely work a lot more. I mean she should do more films," IANS qupted Manish Malhotra as saying.Sonam Kapoor stars in this week's, which talks about the need to improve menstrual hygiene in rural India. The film is based on the life Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machine.features Akshay Kumar in lead role while Sonam stars as a colleague who helps Akshay's onscreen character in his attempt to improve menstrual hygiene conditions in his village., produced by Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki also stars Radhika Apte. The film collected Rs 10 crore on the opening day and the business is expected to grow over the weekend.(With inputs from IANS)