Amitabh Bachchan Is Still Going To Work, 50 Years And Counting. He's Son Abhishek's 'Hero'

Amitabh Bachchan signed his first film Saat Hindustani on this day 50 years ago! So, February 15 is being celebrated as "50 years of Big B" by Amitabh Bachchan's son and daughter Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. While she dedicated a cute gif and a blockbuster throwback post to her megastar father on Thursday evening, Abhishek wrote a lengthy and heartfelt note to Big B: "Icon! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol... hero! 50 years today he started his journey in films. Even today, his passion and love for his craft and work is the same as I'm sure it was on the first day." Abhishek Bachchan's hoodie is of particular interest to his colleagues and one look at it will tell you why!

In a more personalised note, Abhishek added: "Dearest Pa, today we celebrate you, your talent, your passion, your brilliance and your immense influence. Can't wait to see what you have in store for the next 50 years." And then, Abhishek also shared the "coolest" lesson he received from his legendary father: "The coolest thing he taught me today... As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said... To work!"

thank you Shweta ! https://t.co/FEUWrcm1JM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan reminded us of the starting point of his journey in Bollywood last year, when he wrote: "49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film... Saat Hindustani on Feb 15, 1969," along with throwback photos from the film's set. Written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, Saat Hindustani was the story of a bunch of Indians who attempted to free Goa from the shackles of Portuguese colonial rule. Amitabh Bachchan co-starred with Madhu, Shehnaaz, Utpal Dutt and others in the film.

T 2615 - 49 years ago I came to the city of dreams and signed my first film .. "Saat Hindustani' on Feb 15, 1969 .. pic.twitter.com/lNABGJIIXQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 14, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan is best known for his iconic roles in films such as Namak Haraam, Zanjeer, Anand, Don, Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie... to be honest, the list is endless. Black, Paa and Piku are some of his most popular films, which he starred in 2000 onwards. Amitabh Bachchan has four Best Actor National Award on his resume, the last of which he won for Piku. The 76-year-old megastar was last seen in the role of a warrior in the period piece Thugs Of Hindostan. His next is Brahmastra, another fantasy epic drama, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.