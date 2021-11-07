Amitabh Bachchan Clocks 52 Years In Bollywood, Shares Pics From His Debut Film Saat Hindustani

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan )

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. With a body of work that is second to none, Big B -- as he is fondly called-- has carved a place for himself in Hindi cinema like no actor has, before or after him. On Sunday (November 7), the actor marked 52 years since his debut in cinema by sharing some fond memories of his first film with his fans. The memories came in the form of throwback pictures from his debut film, Saat Hindustani, which was released 52 years ago, on this day. Sharing the images, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4089 - On 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" and it released on 7 November 1969… 52 Years…TODAY!”

The first of the two pictures features a young Amitabh Bachchan with a sombre expression on his face. In the second image, he is seen along with the stellar cast of Saat Hindustani, in what appears to be a still from the film. The photo features veteran actors such as Madhu, Utpal Dutt, and Jalal Agha among others.

T 4089 -

on 15th Feb 1969 signed my first film "Saat Hindustani" & it released on 7 November 1969…

52 Years .. TODAY !! pic.twitter.com/Pf0IBWFiiX — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 7, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan has always been generous when it comes to sharing throwback images with fans. On the occasion of Diwali, the actor shared a new photo with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. With the stunning image, he also shared a vintage throwback picture of the four sitting in pretty much the same positions, but decades ago. In the throwback photo, while Shweta is seen sitting on Amitabh Bachchan's lap, Abhishek is held by Jaya Bachchan in her arms. Addressing this consistency over the years, Big B wrote, “Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time.”

T 4087 - Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

On Friday (November 5), Amitabh Bachchan also shared a black and white image of him holding the clapboard for the muhurat (auspicious inaugural time) of his iconic film, Zanjeer. Sharing the photo, Big B said, “Javed saheb sent this picture,” referring to writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who along with Salim Khan penned the screenplay of the film. The clapboard features the name of the film and muhurat written on it. The dateline on the board reads, “June 30, 1972”.

T 4086 - javed saheb sent this picture pic.twitter.com/nGl3oeJc8h — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

Thanks to social media, fans also get to hear some interesting trivia about Amitabh Bachchan's iconic films, straight from the actor himself. Recently, the star shared an image of the poster of his film Yaarana on the movie's 40th anniversary and spoke about the song Saara Zamaana. He said, “40 years of this magnificent film YAARANA…this song done in the NS Bose Stadium in Kolkata... first time ever a film shoot ...total madness... and the well-wishers of Bengal... nowhere can we compare their love and enthusiasm to... astounding.”

T 4071 - 40 years of this magnificent film YAARANA .. this song done in the NS Bose Stadium in Kolkata .. first time ever a film shoot ..total madness .. and the well wishers of Bengal .. no where can we compare their their love and enthusiasm to .. astounding pic.twitter.com/WxoFHi0Kj4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan is the son of legendary Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, a social activist. Some of the most iconic films in his five-decade-long career include Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, Black and Paa. While he was last seen in Chehre, his upcoming projects include Jhund, Brahmāstra, Mayday, Good Bye, and Uunchai.