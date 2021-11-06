Pics From Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Shweta And Navya's Diwali Festivities

Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Diwali celebrations were all about love and laughter for the Bachchans this year. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, their daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, her daughter Navya and son Agastya made some unforgettable memories together on Thursday, celebrating the festival of lights with great zest. Big B, on his social media profiles, shared pictures from their festivities and they are all things nice. Dressed in stunning traditional outfits in pastel shades, the 79-year-old actor and his family look great in the group photo that he shared on Instagram. Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen twinning in peach attires while Aaradhya looks cute in a blue outfit.

Shweta Bachchan, her daughter Navya Naveli and sister-in-law Nitasha Nanda picked vibrant colors for their Diwali outfits.

Sharing the picture from his Diwali celebrations, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Family prays and celebrates together...iss pawan avsar par, subhkaamnaye, Diwali mangalmaye ho."

On his Twitter profile, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek and daughter Shweta and juxtaposed it with a major throwback picture of themselves from when Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan were kids.

"Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time," he wrote.

T 4087 - Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

On Friday, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya also shared glimpses of their Diwali festivities. Check them out here:

Amitabh Bachchan also shared how he spent Diwali at home this year in his blog. He wrote: "The gaiety, the fun and frolic of the past... the celebration of this festive day... friends and well wishers at Jalsa and the night of light and brightness... in the diyas of hope and prosperity...it has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night .. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers... perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about... and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile."