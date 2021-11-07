On Camera, Bihar Cop Tied To Post, Beaten Up By Gamblers During Raid

The incident occurred at the Dharmpur village in Chhapra Bahas.

A police officer was beaten up by a group of people in Bihar's Motihari on the evening of Diwali. A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows a group of men attacking and abusing a man dressed in a police uniform. The person who is hurling expletives is behind the camera and his face can't be seen in the video. Two other men can be seen tying up the policeman to a utility pole, his hands are tied behind his back, and he gets no help from onlookers. The man holding the camera can be heard asking him repeatedly to disclose who asked him to conduct a raid and that there can be no raid anywhere in Bihar on Diwali.

The incident occurred at the Dharmpur village in Chhapra Bahas. The victim, Assistant Police Sub Inspector (ASI) Sitaram Das, was posted at the Sugaili police station.

The police station received information that there was a dispute in the village where some people were drinking and gambling. The police reportedly reached the spot to resolve the dispute but one of the personnel got surrounded by a mob instead. He was then tied to a utility pole, abused, and beaten up.

A case has been registered against several people based on the video footage and the police have initiated action.