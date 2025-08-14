Tejashwi Yadav's Fresh Voter List Charge: NDA MP, Husband Have 2 Votes Each

Amid the buzz over voter lists and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that an NDA MP and her MLC husband have two EPIC IDs. Veena Devi, from the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), is the MP from Vaishali and her husband, Dinesh Singh, is a JDU member of the legislative council.

"She has two EPIC IDs -- UT01134543 and GSB1037894. She has two votes in two Lok Sabha constituencies in separate districts. Her age is different on two EPIC cards. She filled out two forms during SIR and must have signed twice. Were these two signatures made by her or the Election Commission? In the new draft list the Election Commission has released, how did she get two votes with two EPIC cards in two separate constituencies and separate ages?" Mr Yadav posted on X.

देर रात्रि 𝐍𝐃𝐀 सांसद वीणा देवी के मतदाता सूची में फर्जीवाडे से संबंधित एक और खुलासा:-



⛔️ श्रीमती वीणा देवी जी वैशाली से 𝐍𝐃𝐀 की सांसद है।



⛔️ इनके पास एक दो अलग अलग 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐃 - 𝐔𝐓𝐎𝟏𝟏𝟑𝟒𝟓𝟒𝟑 और 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐃- 𝐆𝐒𝐁𝟏𝟎𝟑𝟕𝟖𝟗𝟒 है।



⛔️ इनके दो अलग-अलग जिलों के… pic.twitter.com/h4HVUiXDpd — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 13, 2025

"Isn't this a fraud by the Election Commission to ensure a BJP-NDA victory? Will the Troll Commission fact-check this and issue notices?"

In another post, Mr Yadav flagged two EPIC IDs of Dinesh Singh, a JDU leader and member of Bihar's Legislative Council, and Veena Devi's husband.

नीतीश कुमार के खास 𝐌𝐋𝐂 श्री दिनेश सिंह का “वोट घोटाला” उजागर:-



⛔️ श्री दिनेश सिंह लंबे समय से 𝐉𝐃𝐔 के विधानपार्षद है।



⛔️ इनके पास एक दो अलग अलग 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐃 - 𝐑𝐄𝐌𝟎𝟗𝟑𝟑𝟐𝟔𝟕 और 𝐄𝐏𝐈𝐂 𝐈𝐃- 𝐔𝐓𝐎𝟏𝟏𝟑𝟒𝟓𝟐𝟕 है।



⛔️ इनके दो अलग-अलग जिलों के दो अलग-अलग लोकसभा… pic.twitter.com/1Yjg9pBXy8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 14, 2025

"He has two votes in separate Lok Sabha constituencies. Did his proximity to the Chief Minister get him two votes? He is Vaishali MP Veena Devi's husband. She, too, has two votes. Is this not a fraud to ensure NDA's victory? Will the Election Commission admit to these errors?" Mr Yadav asked.

According to election rules, each voter in the country must have only one EPIC -- Electors Photo Identity Card.

Hitting back, Mr Sinha said that he has already requested the removal of his name from one constituency and accused Mr Yadav of levelling false allegations. The poll body thereafter issued a notice to Mr Sinha and sought an explanation on why his name was listed as a voter in two constituencies.

Mr Sinha insisted that he voted from only one place. "I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi Yadav) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts," he said.

The RJD leader has also flagged two voter IDs in the name of Muzaffarpur mayor and BJP leader Nirmala Devi. In this case, too, the Election Commission has served a notice to Nirmala Devi and sought an explanation.

Mr Yadav has been sharing details of NDA leaders with two voter IDs and has alleged that the poll body was helping them get two votes. The BJP has trashed these allegations.