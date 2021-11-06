'Our First Diwali In Our First Home Together': Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Festivities In California

Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka shared pics showing Diwali decorations in and around her home

"This one will always be special," she wrote

"My heart is so grateful and full," she added

Diwali this year was very "special" for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas - it was their first Diwali together in their "first home together." The actress and Nick Jonas hosted a grand Diwali party for their family and friends at their California home on Thursday night (Friday in India) and left us in awe with pictures and videos from their festivities. On Friday evening (Saturday morning in India), Priyanka shared fabulous pictures showing the sparkling Diwali decorations in and around her home. She also posted a couple of pictures of herself and Nick Jonas - she looks gorgeous in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga while the singer looks dashing in a red printed Sabyasachi sherwani that he paired with a black jacket.

In her caption, Priyanka shared why this year's Diwali "will always be special" for her and Nick Jonas: "Our first Diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner Nick, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Yesterday, Nick Jonas shared a video of himself and Priyanka from their Diwali party and wrote: "Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family." Check out his post here:

Priyanka Chopra also shared glimpses of her Lakshmi Puja that she performed with her family and friends. "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali," she wrote.

/p> Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas live in Encino, an expensive area of the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles.