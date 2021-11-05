Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Diwali Puja In California

Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her family at her home

She picked a yellow saree for the Lakshmi Puja

She posted pics of herself and her husband performing the puja

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas invited Goddess Mahalakshmi's "grace and abundance" into their home in California by performing a puja in the presence of their family and friends on Thursday. Priyanka, who was with actress-filmmaker Mindy Kaling and friends Deepica Mutyala and Lilly Singh on Diwali eve (more on that later), celebrated the festival with her family at her home. She picked a yellow saree for the Lakshmi Puja while Nick Jonas opted for a simple yet elegant white kurta set. The actress posted several pictures of herself and her husband performing the puja at their home and accompanied them with Lakshmi mantra. She added: "With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali."

See pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali Puja here:

On Diwali eve, Priyanka Chopra partied with some "badass desi boss ladies," including filmmaker Mindy Kaling, with whom she has been working on a project. The Diwali dinner hosted by Mindy Kaling was also attended by Meena Harris, Deepica Mutyala, Lilly Singh, Liza Koshy, Poorna Jagannathan, Punam Patel, Sujata Day, Radhika Jones, Bela Bajaria, Melanie Chandra, Sivakami Sambasivam, Payal Kadakia, Richa Moorjani and Anjula Acharia - all of who are among the leading women in media and entertainment industry.

Priyanka Chopra wore Arpita Mehta's sand floral tiered print skirt and floral mirror blouse set for the dinner.

Sharing pictures from the get-together, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Love, laughter and a room full of badass desi boss ladies. Thank you Mindy Kaling, Deepica + Meena for a lovely pre-Diwali celebration."

Take a look:

Priyank Chopra was shooting for her upcoming series Citadel in London and Spain for months. She returned to her home in Los Angeles last month.