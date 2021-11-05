Diwali 2021: The Bachchans Perform Lakshmi Puja At Their Pratiksha Bungalow. See Pics

Diwali 2021: Big B, Agastya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya outside Pratiksha Bungalow.

Highlights Abhishek-Aishwarya were spotted with their daughter in a car

Big B and Jaya Bachchan were pictured with Agastya in a separate car

Aaradhya looked adorable in a pastel blue outfit

The Bachchans kickstarted their Diwali celebrations by performing Lakshmi Puja at their Pratiksha Bungalow in Juhu on Thursday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya touched down in Mumbai just in time to celebrate the festival of lights with their family. Abhishek-Aishwarya were spotted exiting the Pratiksha Bungalow with their daughter in a car. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were pictured with their grandson Agastya Nanda in a separate car. The Bachchans opted for traditional outfits in pastel shades for the Lakshmi Puja. Aishwarya, who recently celebrated her 48th birthday, can be seen smiling while talking to her daughter in the car in one of the pictures clicked by the paparazzi.

See photos of Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda:

Amitabh Bachchan with Agastya Nanda.

Jaya Bachchan pictured in the same car.

Aishwarya with Aaradhya in the car.

Abhishek Bachchan sitting beside Aaradhya in the car.

Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

On Diwali, Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans on Twitter by sharing a throwback photo of himself and his family - featuring Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya - from one of their previous Diwali puja. "To the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response," he wrote.

T 4085 -





to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response .. pic.twitter.com/P3GPOSP8AS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 4, 2021

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 48th birthday at an unknown location abroad earlier this month. On her special day, Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo of her from her birthday celebrations and wrote: "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you."

Aishwarya also shared this picture from her birthday party:

Amitabh Bachchan owns four bungalows - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa - in Mumbai.