Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Festivities With Abhishek And Aaradhya By Her Side

Aishwarya with family. (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated her 48th birthday with her family on Monday. The actress posted a happy picture with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya and she wrote: "I love you forever and beyond." The former Miss World shared a super cute picture with her mother Brindya Rai and daughter Aaradhya and she captioned it: "Love you eternally. Thank you for your unconditional love and blessings." For her special day, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a printed outfit that she accessorised with a floral tiara and looked stunning as ever.

See the pictures shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan wished "wifey" with this picture-perfect shot and he wrote: "Happy Birthday wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you."

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The star couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. The actress also walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week last month.