When You Are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 48 Looks Like This. Birthday Pic Courtesy Abhishek Bachchan

Stunning can't even begin to describe the picture that Abhishek Bachchan posted for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who celebrates her 48th birthday today. Abhishek's birthday greeting was so worth the wait. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting pretty by the pool, dressed in a printed outfit. She accentuated her look with a floral tiara. Adding an equally adorable caption to the post, Abhishek Bachchan wrote: "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you." In no time, the post was filled up with heart emojis from fans.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007. The couple have co-starred in several films including Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others. The couple will reportedly be seen sharing screen space in the Anurag Kashyap-produced Gulab Jamun. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews . In 2020, the actor had two releases - Anurag Basu's Ludo and Amazon Prime's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut. He will also be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.