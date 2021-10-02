Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flies To Paris With Abhishek-Aaradhya By Her Side

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with her husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, was photographed at the Mumbai airport on Friday night. This is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first international trip in two years. According to a Pinkvilla report, the actress flew to Paris for the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. A source told Pinkvilla, "It's her first international trip in almost two years. Aishwarya has not travelled abroad since 2019 as she is extremely careful about safety precautions ever since the pandemic began. She is fully vaccinated and able to travel."

See the pictures from the airport here:

Aishwarya with Aaradhya at the airport.

Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya.

Abhishek with Aaradhya.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, which was a box office debacle. She will reportedly be seen in Gulab Jamun, co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan. The film will be produced by Anurag Kashyap. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in a film based on Bob Biswas, which is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. The actor starred in The Big Bull, which opened to mixed reviews . In 2020, the actor had two releases - Anurag Basu's Ludo and Amazon Prime's web-series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked his digital debut. He will also be seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.