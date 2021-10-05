When In Paris: A Style Check For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Paris. (Image courtesy AFP, Getty)

Highlights Aishwarya walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week

She flew to Paris over the weekend

The actress is a regular at international fashion events

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, enough said. The actress flew to Paris for the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week and she severed us with one stunning look after another. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, MIA at the Cannes Film Festival this year, made up for it by turning heads at the Paris Fashion Week, off the ramp and even at the airport. The former beauty queen checked into Paris over the weekend, where she has been accompanied by her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. This is the story of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris diaries.

Paris Calling: The Pap Worthy Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan knows how to keep it chic and so she did at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. The actress was dressed in an all-black ensemble and had minimal-makeup. The actress, who made an international trip almost after two long years, looked perfect and how. She was photographed with Abhishek and Aaradhya by her side.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with family at the Mumbai airport.

The Runway Missed You, Ash

The Eiffel Tower in the backdrop and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the runway, does it get any better? The actress was stunning in a white ensemble with a matching train - she accessorised her outfit with bright pink lips and let her eyes do all the talking.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Return Of Desi Girl (Almost)

Kurti is Paris? Why not? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted on the streets of Paris dressed in an embellished blue kurta from the shelves of Rahul Mishra, that she teamed with denim trousers and heels. With red bold lips, perfectly blow-dried hair, the actress was perfection personified.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Paris. (Image courtesy: Getty)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a L'Oreal ambassador, is known for her statement-making looks at the Cannes Film Festival as well as the Paris Fashion Week and has been a regular attendee for years.