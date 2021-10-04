Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White At Paris Fashion Week, Takes Over Runway With Helen Mirren And Camilla Cabello

Highlights Aishwarya opted for a white ensemble for the show

She was joined on the runway by a bevy of stars

Aishwarya flew to Paris over the weekend

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the show at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. Should we just leave it at that? The 47-year-old actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for years, represented the cosmetics giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris with the Eiffel Tower forming a gorgeous backdrop. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in white - she accessorized her floor length, caped ensemble with bright lips. Here's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over the Paris Fashion Week runway:

Paris Fashion Week 2021: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the runway (courtesy AFP)

At the L'Oreal Paris show, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked hand-in-hand with British star Helen Mirren. On the runway, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also joined by the likes of singer-actress Camilla Cabello, Australian star Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King, Hollywood star Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

A stunning glimpse of the runway show was shared by the cosmetics giant's Instagram handle with this message: "We did it, and we have never been this proud of our beloved L'Oreal Paris Family, who created a show full of self-expression and diversity. Standing together, feminine and feminists, celebrating women all over the world." Watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rule the ramp here:

On Friday night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai for destination Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week. She was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. This is said to be Aishwarya's first international travel in two years. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a Cannes regular, skipped the international event this year keeping the pandemic situation in mind - Cannes was cancelled last year.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.