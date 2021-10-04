The Bachchans Take Over Paris: Pics From Aishwarya, Aaradhya And Abhishek's 'Family Time'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek and Aaradhya in Paris (courtesy Getty)

For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan work trips are also fun when her entourage includes husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. When in Paris, the 47-year-old actress stepped out in style with her plus one Abhishek Bachchan with Aaradhya accompanying them. Photos of the Bachchan trio making their way to the venue for the Paris Fashion Week are true blue fam-jam goals. The Bachchans not only travel in packs but also in style - Aishwarya turned heads in a sequined and embroidered jacket from the studios of Rahul Mishra and paired it with flared denims. Abhishek sported an all-black look sealed with a trench coat. Aaradhya, who is all of nine, was cute as a button in a floral dress worn with a red coat.

Here's how the Bachchans stepped out in style in Paris for their "family time," wrote Abhishek in an Instagram post. More on that later.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek and Aaradhya (courtesy Getty)

On Sunday, Aishwaya Rai Bachchan took over the ramp at the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show, which was part of the Paris Fashion Show. Aishwarya was a vision in white, accessorizing her look with a stunning stroke of make-up and a pop of lip colour.

Paris Fashion Week 2021: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the runway (courtesy AFP)

On the runway, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also joined by the likes of British star Helen Mirren, singer-actress Camilla Cabello, Australian star Katherine Langford, How To Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King, Hollywood star Amber Heard and Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Paris Fashion Week 2021: A star-studded runway (courtesy AFP)

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted touring Paris. On Instagram, he sent a postcard from the Arc de Triomphe: "All wrapped up!" he wrote, hashtagging "Family time."

On Friday night, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai for destination Paris to attend the Paris Fashion Week, along with Abhishek and Aaradhya. This is said to be Aishwarya's first international travel in two years. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a Cannes regular, skipped the international event this year keeping the pandemic situation in mind - Cannes was cancelled last year.