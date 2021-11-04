Diwali 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D'Souza, Kim Sharma And Others Post Wishes

Diwali 2021: Kim Sharma with boyfriend Leander Paes. (Image courtesy: kimsharmaofficial )

Highlights Big B used a black-and-white throwback pic for his Diwali-special post

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh shared pics and videos with their family

"Happy Diwali from us to you," wrote Kim Sharma

Diwali celebration with family is all we want every year, right? And Bollywood celebs are no different. Just like every year, from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to actors like Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Kim Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia, Jacqueline Fernandez and Vicky Kaushal, a lot of celebs posted pictures from their Diwali festivities along with heartwarming wishes for their fans on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan used a black and white throwback picture of himself, wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta for his Diwali-special post and simply captioned it: "Happy Diwali."

Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself wishing her fans a very happy Diwali and wrote: "Iss Diwali, khushiyaan aapki zindagi ko roshan kare aur apnon ka pyaar aapke jeevan mein mithaas bhar de. Deepawali ki hardik shubhkaamnayein aap sabhi ko."

"May the festival of light bring great health and prosperity in everyone's life! Wishing a very happy and safe Diwali to you and your loved ones," read the post on the official page of Aamir Khan's production house.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh lit up Instagram with adorable photos and videos of themselves with their sons and other family members. "Diwali ki Happy Happy shubhkaamnaye - From our family to yours. Avir, Avan, Riaan and Rahyl (missing Vansh and Diviyanaa)," the actor captioned one of the posts.

Kim Sharma posted a loved up picture of herself and her boyfriend, tennis player Leander Paes, on Instagram and captioned it: "Happy Diwali from us to you. I hope you're happy healthy always. Love and light."

On Diwali eve, Preity Zinta went on a ride with husband Gene Goodenough at a fair. Sharing a video of themselves from an adventure ride, she wrote: "Celebrating the spirit of Diwali with my better half at this fair. Cannot wait for tomorrow so we can formally celebrate Diwali and light up some fhooljadhis. #HappyDiwali everyone! Love and light to all of you."

Lata Mangeshkar wished her fans like this:

Soha Ali Khan treated us to some super adorable pictures of daughter Inaaya performing puja with parents. "Happy Diwali... may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart," she wrote.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's fashion game is on point this Diwali:

And here's what Neha Dhupia Twinkle Khanna, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rhea Chakraborty, Shanaya Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Gul Panag, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Narayan and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil posted on Diwali this year:

Which is your favourite post among all these? Tell us in the comments section.