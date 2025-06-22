Amitabh Bachchan Calls Son Abhishek His "True Inheritor" In Heartfelt Post: "He Dared To Be Recognised"

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared an emotional blog post dedicated to his son Abhishek Bachchan. He expressed his pride in his journey as an actor.

In a post shared on Saturday, the veteran actor praised Abhishek not only as his son but also as someone who has earned his respect through hard work and bold career choices.

Amitabh opened his blog by quoting his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan: "My sons, just because you are my sons, shall not be my inheritors; they who shall be my inheritors, shall be my sons." He added that Abhishek has proven himself worthy of being called his true inheritor-not by birth, but by merit.

"He has dared to take on films and characters that challenged him, and he 'acted'," Amitabh wrote. "He dared to act and be recognised," he added.

… and there is immense admiration for Abhishek ..

“मेरे बेटे, बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे वो मेरे बेटे होंगे”

~हरिवंश राय बच्चन

my sons just because you are my sons shall not be my inheritors .. they that shall be my… pic.twitter.com/4hOyjOwczY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 21, 2025

Earlier the same day, Amitabh also showed support for Abhishek's upcoming film Kaalidhar Laapata by posting on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "My prayers Abhishek .. your ability to choose different roles and films and to immerse yourself in them .. and succeed .. a very rare quality ..love and blessings."

Directed by Madhumita, Kaalidhar Laapata stars Abhishek Bachchan as Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and abandonment.

After overhearing his siblings' plan to leave him behind at the crowded Maha Kumbh Mela, he decides to vanish on his own terms.

His life takes a turn when he meets Ballu (played by Daivik Bhagela), an 8-year-old who has been surviving alone on the streets. Their chance meeting marks the beginning of an unexpected bond.

Kaalidhar Laapata will be available to stream on ZEE5 from July 4.

