Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Back In The Bay With Daughter Aaradhya After Attending The Film Festival

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has attended Cannes since 2002 with Devdas. This year, she showcased two looks: a saree and a black gown. She returned to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya, both dressed in black.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a Cannes regular since 2002 when she attended the film festival with her film Devdas. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shah Rukh Khan were also in attendance.

Since then, every year, fans eagerly anticipate Aishwarya's return to the French Riviera. This year was no different, as the actress was back on the red carpet. She showcased two looks, one featuring a white and golden saree by Manish Malhotra. The second one was a black gown with a Banarasi brocade cape by Gaurav Gupta.

Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya's powerful first look from Cannes 2025, where she wore sindoor, went viral online. All speculations were put to rest, while fans hailed her choice.

Fashion critics were mighty impressed with her looks this year, after last year's severe backlash.

Now Aishwarya is back in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya. The mother-daughter duo were seen exiting the airport hand-in-hand. Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and flashed her smile as she made her way to the car.

Aishwarya swiftly made sure her daughter Aaradhya was protected from the crowd as they got into the car. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were twinning in black outfits.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). The film also features Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Prakash Raj in key roles.