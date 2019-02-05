To Abhishek Bachchan On His 43rd Birthday, With Love From Wife Aishwarya, Sister Shweta And Dad Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture of Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Always my baby. Happy birthday, baby," read Aishwarya's caption "Wishing you the brightest of days. Happiness always," Big B wrote "Love you beyond words and reason," Shweta posted

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her husband Abhishek on his 43rd birthday with the sweetest post. "Always my baby. Happy, happy birthday, baby," read Aishwarya's caption for the Instagram post, in which one of the pictures features Abhishek as a baby and the other is photo of the couple together. The Instagram post has got close to 2.3 likes in just a few hours and in the comments sections, birthday wishes are pouring in for Abhishek from his colleagues and fans. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan married in April 2007 and in 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. Dear Abhishek, here's your birthday wish from Aishwarya. Take a look.

"Wishing you the brightest of days. Happiness always," superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote for his son Abhishek on his blog.

Meanwhile, his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable picture of herself with Abhishek from their childhood. "Love you beyond words and reason," she wrote, adding a heart emoticon.

On her Instagram stories, Shweta treated us to the birthday post her daughter Navya Naveli shared for Abhishek. The picture appears to be taken at a stadium and Abhishek and Navya have been photographed from the back. "Happy birthday best friend," read Navya's caption.

Screenshot of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Instagram stories

Happy birthday, Abhishek Bachchan!

Shweta and Abhishek are children of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek debuted in the industry with the 2000 film Refugee. He later followed it up with films like Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Om Jai Jagadish, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Dostana, Delhi-6, Paa, Housefull 3 and the Dhoom and Sarkar series. Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan and has reportedly signed a film titled Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya.