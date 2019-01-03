Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are The Stars Of Abhishek's Instagram Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen dressed in black while Aaradhya wore a colourful dress

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 03, 2019 17:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are The Stars Of Abhishek's Instagram Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Mine," Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post
  2. The family of three are currently on a vacation
  3. Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in Gulab Jamun

Abhishek Bachchan shared another picture of his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya from their vacation diaries. This time, the actor excluded himself from the frame. Abhishek shared a picture of Aaradhya hugging Aishwarya, which he captioned: "Mine." Adorable! Aishwarya can be seen dressed in black while Aaradhya wore a colourful dress. This is Abhishek Bachchan's second post in the New Year after he posted a family picture to wish his Instafam. The family of three are currently on a holiday in an undisclosed location. Abhishek and Aishwarya annually take a break from their respective work schedules to go on New Year's holiday with their daughter, who turned seven-years-old in November 2018.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's latest post:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mine.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

Abhishek Bachchan had earlier posted this postcard-worthy picture of the family of three from their holiday destination.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy New Year.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

 

Cute, na?

Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in 2018's critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan, will soon start shooting for the second season of Amazon's web-series Breathe, co-starring Amit Sadh. The first season featured R Madhavan as the anti-hero. Apart from Breathe, Abhishek Bachchan will feature in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya. It will be their first film together in nine years. Abhishek and Aishwarya last co-starred in Mani Ratnam's Ravan (2010).

Aishwarya's only film of 2018 - Fanney Khan - tanked at the box office. She has reportedly been approached for the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din. She had reportedly turned down a film on surrogacy.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

abhishek bachchanaishwarya rai bachchanaaradhya bachchan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsVande MataramHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusSabarimalaUpcoming MoviesTata SkyMcDonald EmployeeMoon ChinaIncome Tax RaidAnupam KherPS4 Lunar Eclipse

................................ Advertisement ................................