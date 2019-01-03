Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are The Stars Of Abhishek's Instagram Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Mine," Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post The family of three are currently on a vacation Abhishek and Aishwarya are reportedly co-starring in Gulab Jamun

Abhishek Bachchan shared another picture of his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya from their vacation diaries. This time, the actor excluded himself from the frame. Abhishek shared a picture of Aaradhya hugging Aishwarya, which he captioned: "Mine." Adorable! Aishwarya can be seen dressed in black while Aaradhya wore a colourful dress. This is Abhishek Bachchan's second post in the New Year after he posted a family picture to wish his Instafam. The family of three are currently on a holiday in an undisclosed location. Abhishek and Aishwarya annually take a break from their respective work schedules to go on New Year's holiday with their daughter, who turned seven-years-old in November 2018.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's latest post:

Abhishek Bachchan had earlier posted this postcard-worthy picture of the family of three from their holiday destination.

Cute, na?

Abhishek Bachchan, who starred in 2018's critically acclaimed Manmarziyaan, will soon start shooting for the second season of Amazon's web-series Breathe, co-starring Amit Sadh. The first season featured R Madhavan as the anti-hero. Apart from Breathe, Abhishek Bachchan will feature in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun with Aishwarya. It will be their first film together in nine years. Abhishek and Aishwarya last co-starred in Mani Ratnam's Ravan (2010).

Aishwarya's only film of 2018 - Fanney Khan - tanked at the box office. She has reportedly been approached for the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din. She had reportedly turned down a film on surrogacy.