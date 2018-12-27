Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek And Aaradhya Take Off For New Year's Vacation

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya and Aaradhya at the airport.

Highlights Abhishek led the way at the airport The family of three will ring in New Year outside Mumbai Abhishek will shoot for Breathe season 2 after the vacation

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan are off for a vacation to an undisclosed location along with their seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. The Bachchans will ring in the New Year outside Mumbai. Pictures of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning have hit the Internet. Abhishek led Aishwarya and Aaradhya inside the airport on a windy morning. Aishwarya, who managed Aaradhya, wore black jeggings with a pink oversized sweater for comfy travel. Aaradhya looked cute in denims and pink sweatshirt. The family of three usually mark the New Year's for a family holiday.

Here are pictures of the Bachchans at the Mumbai airport:

For Abhishek Bachchan, 2018 has been spectacular career-wise. The actor returned to films after a hiatus of two years with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. After a string of flop films, this was Abhishek's first hit film in a few years. Manmarziyaan opened to fabulous reviews and it fared well at the box office too. However, Aishwarya Rai struggled with the poor performance of Fanney Khan, her only film in 2018.

After the vacation, Abhishek Bachchan will start filming the second season of Amazon's web-series Breathe, co-starring Amit Sadh. The first season featured R Madhavan as the anti-hero.

Abhishek Bachchan has also signed up for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun with his wife Aishwarya. It will be Abhishek and Aishwarya's first film together after 2010 film Raavan. They've also co-starred in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Guru.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has also been approached for the remakes of Woh kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din.