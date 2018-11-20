For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, This Crown Made By Aaradhya Is 'Most Precious Ever'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, found a more precious crown - "the most precious crown," in fact - made for her by her daughter Aaradhya. Made with sparkles and stick-ons, the crown Aaradhya made was dedicated to "Best mom in the whole world." Aishwarya instagrammed a picture of the crown and wrote: "A surprise... made by my world for me today. Love you, my darling Aaradhya and thank you for the most precious crown everrrrrrr." Aishwarya had to part with her Miss World crown after she crowned her successor but this crown will be with her forever. Aaradhya turned seven-years-old recently and for her birthday bash the Bachchans' Juhu bungalow turned into a makeshift theme park. Pictures from the birthday party went crazy viral over the weekend.

Here's Aishwarya's latest post:

Aishwarya joined Instagram earlier this year before her Cannes Film Festival appearance and most of her posts since then have featured Aaradhya.

Aaradhya is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's only daughter. In an earlier interview with news agency IANS, Aishwarya had said that though she juggled wth multiple responsibilities all her life, after Aaradhya, her priorities have changed. "She comes first, everything else is secondary," said Aishwarya. "I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedules it is not always possible to do so," she added.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She has reportedly signed Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun opposite her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya was also approached for the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din.