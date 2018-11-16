On Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday, Abhishek Bachchan Thanks Wife Aishwarya For 'The Greatest Gift Ever'

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture of Aishwarya and Aaradhya (Image courtesy: Instagram)

"My beauties. A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother," read the opening lines of actor Abhishek Bachchan's adorable post for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, who turned seven today. Abhishek's post, which he just shared, features Aishwarya and Aaradhya and appears to be taken during their Diwali puja. The mother-daughter duo, twinning in beautiful white Indian outfits, pose adorably for the cameras. Abhishek thanked Aishwarya for giving him Aaradhya, the 'greatest gift ever' and wrote, "A child's birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, for loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a wonder woman! To the Mrs - thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever... Our daughter! And to my angel - Happy Birthday again, Aaradhya."

(This is so sweet, Abhishek and Aaradhya, wish you a very happy birthday.)

This morning, Abhishek wished Aaradhya by sharing an illustration of her with her parents. (It was shared by a fan). "Happy birthday, little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan wished his granddaughter on his official blog and said, "Love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true... Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house... live long... live happy... live with pride."

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born to them in 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in Manmarziyaan, is currently filming a movie with Anurag Basu while he has also reportedly signed up for an Anurag Kashyap film with Aishwarya. Her last film was Fanney Khan.