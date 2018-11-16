On Aaradhya Bachchan's Birthday, Best Wishes From Abhishek And Amitabh Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "You are the pride and joy of the family," wrote Abhishek "Live long... live happy... live with pride": Big B to Aaradhya Aaradhya is the only daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya

It's Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday today and her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and father Abhishek Bachchan only have best wishes for her. For Aaradhya, who turns 7-years-old today, Abhishek wrote: "Happy birthday little princess! You are the pride and joy of the family. I pray you remain the ever smiling, innocent and loving girl that you are. Love you with all my heart." Abhishek also shared an illustration of Aaradhya with her parents, shared by a fan. Meanwhile, Big B wrote on his official blog: "Love and blessings and wishes for all her wishes to come true... Aaradhya Bachchan, the blessings of a daughter in the house... live long... live happy... live with pride..."

The Bachchan men won our hearts.

Here's Abhishek's post:

Aaradhya is the only daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Aaradhya tours the world with her mother accompanying her for her various work assignments, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya took a sabbatical of sorts after Aaradhya was born and she returned to films only after Aaradhya started school.

Aishwarya earlier told news agency IANS that for her everything is secondary to Aaradhya. "After Aaradhya my priorities have changed completely. She comes first, everything else is secondary."

Aishwarya is a hands-on mother to Aaradhya and despite a having a nanny present, she likes to do everything for her daughter. "Aaradhya does have a nanny. In fact, I am told I should have two of them because the one that I have, tends to take off on long holidays. But it doesn't really matter. I like doing everything for Aaradhya myself, though with my kind of schedules it is not always possible to do so."

We are waiting for Aishwarya's Instagram post for Aaradhya.

Happy birthday, Aaradhya.