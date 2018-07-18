Amitabh Bachchan And Aaradhya Feature In Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'London Love' Post. Seen Yet?

Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya strike a pose. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

We were not even over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya's love-soaked picture yet and here comes another precious post by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On Wednesday, the 44-year-old actress treated her fans with a rare photograph from her London diaries and it features two of our favourite members of the Bachchan family- Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya. The photograph which has been captioned "London Love" by Aishwarya, perfectly encapsulates the essence of the bond between the Big B and Aaradhya. In the picture, Mr Bachchan can be seen smiling at the camera as Aaradhya lovingly wraps her arms around him. Aaradhya, can be seen sporting a pink floral dress along with a statement hairband and we must tell you that she looks cute as a button. The picture has been liked by several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.



On Tuesday, we got a glimpse of the Bachchan family's London holiday courtesy Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post, which was clicked by none other than Big B. Abhishek captioned the post: "Then there were three."



Prior to their London retreat, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were vacationing in Paris, where the mother-daughter duo touched upon several destinations including Disneyland and Eiffel Tower. The actress, who was there for work commitments was also accompanied by her mom Vrinda Rai on the trip. Despite her busy schedule, the actress managed to spend quality time with her 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Check out Aishwarya and Aaradhya's dreamy pictures here:

Meanwhile, Mr Bachchan was touring with son Abhishek and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya (Shweta Bachchan Nanda's kids) in Russia. He even shared these pictures from the family reunion.



On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan, alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.