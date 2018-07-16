Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Warm In Cold Russia Just Like ET (As In The Extra-Terrestrial)

Big B (L) in Russia. A Still from ET (R). [Images credit: Instagram and YouTube)

Amitabh Bachchan is trying to beat the Russian cold and it appears he took a leaf out of Steven Spielberg's film ET (he says so). The 75-year-old actor, who is currently in Russia (where he attended FIFA World Cup semi-final match), shared a picture of himself and captioned it: "ET... Beating the cold on the Volga." In the picture, Mr Bachchan can be seen sitting covered up in a large white blanket. Going by the caption, seems like Big B posted this picture while he was on a river cruise. Needless to say, the picture is winning the Internet and it received over 4 lakh likes.



Take a look at Big B's post here:



Mr Bachchan may have taken inspiration from this scene of the film:

A still from the film ET The Extra-Terrestrial A still from the film ET The Extra-Terrestrial

The Russia trip for FIFA also became a family retreat of sorts for the Bachchans. Big B is touring with his son Abhishek and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya (children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda). Last week, Abhishek shared this picture from the stadium in Saint Petersburg, in which the father-son duo can be seen bonding over the game.



Before leaving for Russia, Mr Bachchan shared these pictures of his grandchildren and wrote: "And then, the grandchildren. They be the best. When did they grow up?"



On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan and Kartina Kaif. He also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline. He is expected to join Ranbir, Alia and director Ayan Mukerji in Bulgaria soon.