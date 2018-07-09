Amitabh Bachchan Has The Best Caption For This Pic Of Grandchildren Navya Naveli And Agastya

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture of Navya and Agastya (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan delighted us with two wonderful pictures of his children Shweta and Abhishek and grandchildren Navya Naveli and Agastya on Instagram. "And then, the grandchildren. They be the best. When did they grow up? - Navya Naveli and Agastya," he captioned one of the posts. For the other, where Shweta, Abhishek and Agastya are busy in their phones, Big B wrote, "The family that mobiles together, stays together." Big B hasn't revealed the location yet. Till last weekend, Amitabh Bachchan, 75, was filming Badla in Glasgow while in his Instagram stories, Abhishek revealed on Monday that he's flying to Russia to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 and had also shared a picture of Navya.



Take a look at the pictures which Amitabh Bachchan has posted.





This picture of Amitabh Bachchan was taken by Navya. Big B shared it with an interesting caption. Here it is.



Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's elder child. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The couple are parents to six-year-old daughter Aaradhya.



Aishwarya is currently in Paris for a shoot and is accompanied Aaradhya and mom Vrinda.

Amitabh Bachchan's next film is Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also has Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, in the pipeline. Thugs Of Hindostan releases this year while Brahmastra, a trilogy, is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.